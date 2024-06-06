'That's a gamble' - Gareth Southgate explains why Luke Shaw made the cut for England's Euro 2024 squad instead of injured Harry Maguire - despite full-back's fitness issues
Gareth Southgate admitted that he has taken a "gamble" by including Luke Shaw in England's Euro 2024 squad instead of an injured Harry Maguire.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Shaw has been nursing a hamstring injury
- Has been out of action since February
- Will sit out the match against Serbia