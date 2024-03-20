England Euro 2024 squad: Who will Gareth Southgate take to Germany?

The Three Lions have a world-class pool of players and there should be no excuses if they do not win the Euros - but who will make the cut?

England have often gone into tournaments with inflated expectations and confidence, but this time the hype is justified. The Three Lions should be heading to Germany with one intention only: to bring the trophy home.

Gareth Southgate's side were just a couple of penalties away from ending 55 years of hurt in the last European Championship, but since that agonising final defeat to Italy at Wembley, they have only gotten stronger. They shone at the 2022 World Cup, being eliminated by the finest of margins by France, and have gotten used to going deep in tournaments, something that was unthinkable in the past.

Harry Kane is even more prolific and has been breaking all sorts of scoring records in Germany with Bayern Munich, while Jude Bellingham has conquered the most demanding fans in the world and become Real Madrid's most important player.

Meanwhile, the England's Manchester City contingent have gotten used to lifting a trophy every few months, Bukayo Saka has become Arsenal's talisman and fringe players such as James Maddison and Ollie Watkins are having sensational seasons.

Given the embarrassment of riches at his disposal, Southgate has no excuses for his side not going all the way this summer. But who will make England's Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...