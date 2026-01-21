Gareth Bale explains why Xabi Alonso failed at Real Madrid despite being an 'incredible coach'

Alonso, who was relieved of his duties just over a week ago, arrived with a sterling reputation following his historic success at Bayer Leverkusen. However, despite winning 13 of their first 14 matches under the coach, his "adventure" on the Madrid bench unravelled quickly, leading to his dismissal after the Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona and a storm of questions regarding what went wrong.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Bale provided a candid assessment. The Welshman, who spent a trophy-laden but often turbulent decade at the club, argued that the skillset required to succeed at Real Madrid is fundamentally different from almost any other club in world football.

"He is an incredible coach," Bale said. "He has won what he has won at Bayer Leverkusen, he has won trophies, he has coached the team incredibly well. But when you get to Real Madrid, you don't need to be a coach, you need to be a manager."