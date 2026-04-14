According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, Yan Couto’s “future is uncertain,” despite having a contract that runs until 2029. After a second inconsistent season, the newspaper reports that both player and club are weighing whether continuing their partnership makes sense.
Translated by
“Future uncertain!” A much-criticised BVB star could turn out to be a massive flop this summer
Couto has improved markedly since his difficult debut season with the Black and Yellows, logging nearly 53% more playing time. Nevertheless, he remains some way behind rival full-back Julien Ryerson, as he is still prone defensively and too seldom assertive in the final third.
Nevertheless, Niko Kovac insists Couto is on the right track. “I’m very pleased with his development. Yan has had a lot more playing time this season than last year,” the BVB coach explained, before highlighting Ryerson’s form: “Julian is performing really well, doing a great job in attack. He’s provided the most assists. That’s why it’s painful for Yan, but all the more pleasing for me, that I have two good lads on the right flank.”
- Getty Images
Couto’s departure from BVB: Huge transfer loss inevitable
Should the two parties actually part ways in the summer, a massive transfer loss for BVB regarding Couto is virtually inevitable. Thanks to a controversial €20 million buy-in clause—triggered after just seven competitive appearances and three starts—BVB paid Manchester City a transfer fee that, given his performances in Dortmund, few clubs are now willing to match for the four-time Brazil international.
For several weeks, he has been sidelined again under coach Niko Kovac. Couto’s only other start in the second half of the season came when Ryerson sat out the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich (2-3) due to suspension. He put up a brave fight against Luis Diaz on that occasion (rating 3.5), but has managed only 33 minutes of Bundesliga action since.
He then spent the full 90 minutes on the bench against HSV and VfB Stuttgart before missing last weekend’s 0-1 defeat due to muscle problems. Overall, he has two goals and one assist from 25 competitive appearances.
Yan Couto: Performance data and statistics
Team Matches Goals Assists Minutes played FC Girona 95 5 17 5,930 Borussia Dortmund 60 2 5 2,888 SC Braga 42 1 4 2.930