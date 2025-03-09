This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Fuming Mikel Arteta storms out of live TV interview as Arsenal boss refuses to answer title race question after damaging draw with Man Utd M. Arteta Arsenal Manchester United vs Arsenal Manchester United Premier League Liverpool Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to answer question about the Premier League title race with Liverpool as he stormed out of a live TV interview. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal drop 15 points behind Liverpool

Arteta questioned if the PL title race is still alive

Arsenal boss storms off to avoid the question Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱