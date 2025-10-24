From Lionel Messi's Decision Day brilliance to Son Heung-Min putting MLS on notice - ranking the top hat-tricks of the 2025 season

Lionel Messi delivered the only hat-trick on MLS Decision Day - a moment that was both fitting and surprising. Fitting, because the league’s biggest star showed up when the spotlight was brightest. Surprising, because it was somehow his first of the season.

Overall, the 2025 MLS season featured 1,530 goals across 510 matches - the second-highest in league history, just behind 2024's total of 1,552. Of those, 57 came via 19 hat-tricks, which also ranks second all-time.

As MLS continues its rise, so too does the level of play. LAFC’s Son Heung-Min and Vancouver’s Thomas Muller were just two of the high-profile additions who made immediate impacts this season. The adjustment period that once came with big-name signings? Pretty much gone.

Now stars are showing up ready, and it’s paying off - with sharper team play, tighter chemistry and performances that keep raising the bar. And if that means more hat-tricks, no one’s complaining. GOAL ranks the top five hat-tricks from the 2025 season.

