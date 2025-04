This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Fresh investment for Everton! Toffees announce American billionaire has joined ownership group Everton Premier League Transfers Everton have announced that a new investor, American billionaire Christopher Sarofim, has joined the club's ownership group. Sarofim to join ownership group

Reportedly worth more than $3.7 billion

More investors targeted