This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Frank Lampard reveals hour-long chat with Pep Guardiola as Chelsea legend admits he 'aspires' to be like Man City boss F. Lampard P. Guardiola Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Championship Coventry Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has admitted he "aspires" to be like Pep Guardiola after a helpful chat with the Manchester City manager. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lampard impressing at Coventry

Turns to managers for advice

Explains how Guardiola has helped him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe