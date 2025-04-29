This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Former USMNT star Jozy Altidore represents Buffalo Bills at 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field Major League Soccer J. Altidore The MLS and USMNT cult hero made a surprise appearance at the 2025 NFL Draft, joining the Buffalo Bills delegation for the three day event Altidore announced Buffalo Bills third-round selection at Lambeau Field

Former USMNT striker revealed longtime passion for Bills Mafia

Altidore is part of the Bills' ownership group as limited partner