Former USMNT star Jozy Altidore represents Buffalo Bills at 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field

Former USMNT star Jozy Altidore represents Buffalo Bills at 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau FieldMajor League SoccerJ. AltidoreThe MLS and USMNT cult hero made a surprise appearance at the 2025 NFL Draft, joining the Buffalo Bills delegation for the three day eventAltidore announced Buffalo Bills third-round selection at Lambeau Field Former USMNT striker revealed longtime passion for Bills Mafia Altidore is part of the Bills' ownership group as limited partner