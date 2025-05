This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Football is going in the wrong direction' - Ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche slams tactical intricacies of modern game and insists 'uprising' is taking place S. Dyche Everton Premier League Sean Dyche has slammed the state of modern football, insisting there are just too many tactical intricacies in the game at the top level. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dyche out of work after leaving Everton

Slams state of modern game

Believes 'philosophy' is prized over everything Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League EVE SOU Match preview