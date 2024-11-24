'From countries we do not know!' - Florentino Perez fumes at journalists who overlooked Vinicius Jr for Ballon d'Or in stunning rant against four nations
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez attacked journalists from four countries who ignored Vinicius Junior during Ballon d'Or voting.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Perez attacked four journalists for snubbing Vinicius Jr
- Rodri beat Real star to win Ballon d'Or
- Called for change in voting for the award