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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Five key factors point to a Barcelona comeback in Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Champions League
L. Yamal
F. de Jong
Spain

Despite their 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona have several reasons to believe they can overturn the result and reach the semi-finals.

Barcelona are aiming to overturn the deficit and reach the semi-finals, a stage they have not reached since lifting the trophy in 2015.

Next Tuesday, Barça will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the decisive second leg.

Although the task is daunting, the Catalans can draw on history, statistics, motivation and technical quality to dream of another remontada.

Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo has pinpointed the key factors underpinning Barça’s belief in another famous ‘remontada’.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Positive results and 10 comebacks

    Barcelona can take heart from recent history: in 2025 Hans Flick’s side fought back from 0–2 down at the Metropolitano to win 4–2.

    Earlier this season they also fought back from 0–1 down to win 3–1, a scoreline that sent the match into extra time.

    They also won 3–0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Camp Nou.

    Overall, Barcelona have completed 10 comebacks this season—seven in La Liga and three in the Champions League.

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  • فرينكي دي يونجEPA

    A European result offers hope... and De Jong’s return

    Barcelona have staged five two-goal comebacks from 12 such situations in the Champions League—a statistic that breeds optimism, even if most of those recoveries came on home soil.

    The Catalans will also welcome back Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a return that boosts creativity in the engine room.

    Pedri was rested for the Catalan derby in La Liga to ensure he is fresh for the Rojiblancos, although Pau Cubarsí will miss the match through suspension.

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Turning frustration into a powerful motivator

    The defeat hit the players hard, especially Lamine Yamal and Gavi, yet that frustration ignited a fierce determination in the dressing room, driving them to fight back.

    The shock was etched across Yamal’s face after the final whistle, while Gavi fought back tears and their teammates shared the same raw disappointment.

    The Barça dressing room is now a cauldron of anger and determination to turn the result around, with manager Hansi Flick leading the push for a response.

    Read also

    Barcelona’s only option following FIFA’s complaint

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Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR