Five DFB stars from VfB Stuttgart are affected! Another surprise in Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad

The decision is surprising, given Stiller's recent struggles under Nagelsmann. During the World Cup qualifiers, he started only once—in the opening 2-0 loss to Slovakia—and was left out of the final two matches.

He travelled to the final training camp only as a late replacement for the injured Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic. "He's an outstanding player with huge potential and consistently strong performances, but he's up against Pavlo, who I currently rate a notch higher," Nagelsmann explained in mid-March, when Stiller was again left out. "Especially regarding certain specific aspects, I don't currently see Angelo in the starting eleven, so we decided to fill the spots behind him differently."

Yet Stiller subsequently started against Switzerland and Ghana, earning explicit praise from Nagelsmann, and those performances have now earned him a place on the World Cup plane.

By contrast, two players who featured in the Euro squad two years ago will not travel to North America: Maximilian Mittelstädt and Chris Führich.