First hurdle cleared: FC Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with their top target

English and German media outlets have already noted that Gordon is open to a move to Munich and sees a transfer to the Bundesliga as a realistic option. It is now reported that both parties have reached a firm agreement, clearing the first hurdle.

However, the transfer fee remains a sticking point: the Magpies are holding out for £80 million (about €92 million), a figure Bayern are unlikely to match.

After all, the Munich club has been on a strict cost-cutting regime in recent years; according to tz, sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund have therefore been tasked with strengthening the squad for the new season only in specific areas and not spending vast sums of money. A transfer for Gordon does not fit this profile.

Club president Uli Hoeneß is said to have recently spoken out in favour of signing the Englishman, but FCB would need to push the asking fee down a little further in negotiations. Both clubs are reportedly already in talks on this matter, even if a swift agreement seems unlikely.