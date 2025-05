This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Fiorentina chaos continues! Serie A side suddenly part ways with coach Raffaele Palladino after 'feud' with sporting director Daniele Prade R. Palladino Fiorentina Serie A Fiorentina have confirmed the exit of manager Raffaele Palladino amid reports of a 'feud' with sporting director Daniele Prade. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fiorentina signed Palladino from Monza in 2024

Italian coach quits after 'feud' with director

Had extended contract with Fiorentina just weeks before Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask