This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Fight for my shirt' - Wrexham striker sends out strong message on future at Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side amid continued talk of summer exit O. Palmer Wrexham Transfers Championship Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer is not worried by talk of a summer exit and has vowed to stay at the club and fight for his place. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham preparing for life in Championship

Welsh club expected to strengthen squad

Star man eager to fight for his place Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask