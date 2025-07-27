FBL-MOROCCO-FIFAAFP
FIFA unveils Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26 song created by community member DJANE VIOLET

World Cup

FIFA has released a new audio identity for its World Cup 2026 Volunteer Programme, created by DJane Violet, a member of the FIFA Volunteer Community

  • FIFA Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26 is available on various streaming platforms
  • Applications for the volunteer programme will open in August
  • Follows similar audio creations for all 16 Host Cities
