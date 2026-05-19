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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Could the Bavarians make a surprise move for PSG?

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
P. Mounguengue

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a move for PSG, while there is also a surprising report regarding Alexander Nübel. The latest news and rumours about FCB.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • Loanee Palhinha poised to return to Sporting.
  • FC Bayern reportedly met with Brown
  • Meanwhile, the club is said to have met with Brown, and sources claim several factors work in Bayern's favour in the ongoing Kane contract talks.
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LORIENTAFP

    FC Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for PSG.

    FC Bayern Munich are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain's young talent Pierre Mounguengue.

    According to a report in the French newspaper L'Equipe, FCB are interested in Pierre Mounguengue from PSG's U19 side. The 18-year-old centre-forward joined the youth academy of the French serial champions in 2021 and made his Ligue 1 debut in early May, coming on for the final 15 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Lorient. He came on as a substitute for the final 15 minutes, making that his only appearance to date under Luis Enrique.

    However, Bayern's chances of securing his signature are unclear. According to L'Equipe, Ligue 1 neighbours Paris FC are also pursuing the French U19 international, though Mounguengue is currently favouring a professional deal with PSG, negotiations for which are already underway.

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  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-STUTTGARTAFP

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Could Alexander Nübel's transfer fee be a surprise?

    It has been clear, at the latest since the recent comments from FCB bosses Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, that Alexander Nübel—whose loan spell at VfB Stuttgart expires at the end of June—has no future at FC Bayern Munich, despite having a contract until 2030. But what does the future hold for the three-time Germany international goalkeeper?

    According to Sky, his next move is still wide open, with no concrete enquiries having reached the club. Surprisingly, Bayern would now accept a fee of just €10–15 million, rather than the previously mooted €20–25 million.

    Following the contract extensions of Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich, Bayern plans to enter the new season with that established trio plus Jonas Urbig. Nübel joined Bayern from FC Schalke 04 in 2020 but has made only four competitive appearances for the club.

    After a loan spell at AS Monaco between 2021 and 2023, he moved directly to Stuttgart on loan. Nübel prospered with VfB, yet the club cannot afford a permanent transfer due to his high salary, most of which Bayern subsidised during the loan.

    Ironically, he will face his parent club on Saturday in what is likely his last appearance for VfB, aiming to upset Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final.

  • FC Bayern Legends CupGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Herbert Hainer hits back at 1860 provocation

    Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has fired back at local rivals 1860 Munich for their provocative taunts during Sunday's title celebrations.

    "Unfortunately, our fans can't retaliate, because it won't be long before 1860 have a championship to celebrate," Hainer told Bild with a smile during the party, referring to the third-tier side from the immediate neighbourhood.

    During Bayern's title celebrations on Marienplatz, fans unfurled a large banner that suddenly revealed the words "1860"—but instead of reading "FC Bayern Munich", it read "FC Farmers' S***sons". SPOX reports that 1860's main ultra group masterminded the stunt.

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  • Preußen Münster v SV Darmstadt 98 - 2. BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Defensive prospect Dettoni is set to leave FCB permanently.

    Centre-back Grayson Dettoni, who has been on loan at Darmstadt 98 since late January, is expected to leave FC Bayern Munich permanently this summer.

    According to Kicker, Darmstadt will exercise their option to buy, and the 20-year-old centre-back will make the move permanent despite making only two appearances for the second-tier club since his arrival.

    Dettoni joined Bayern's youth setup in 2017 from city rivals 1860 Munich, and though he never broke into the senior squad, he appeared in 45 Regionalliga games for the reserves. His current contract with the club runs until 2028.

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's next matches.

    Fixture

    Match

    Competition

    23 May

    FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

    25 July

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden v FC Bayern (friendly)

    Friendly

    4 August

    Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern

    Friendly

    7 August

    FC Bayern - Aston Villa

    Friendly

    15 August

    FC Bayern - RB Leipzig

    Friendly

DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB