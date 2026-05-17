Speculation has been rife about Manuel Neuer's potential return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. Now, FC Bayern Munich has revealed the medical diagnosis after his substitution in Saturday's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln.
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FC Bayern Munich has released its diagnosis-but is Manuel Neuer actually fit for the World Cup?
According to the club's official statement, the goalkeeper will have to "take a step back for the time being due to muscle problems in his left calf. This was revealed by an examination carried out by FC Bayern's medical department".
The club offered no precise timeline for his recovery and remain uncertain whether he will be available for the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart this Saturday.
Neuer has already sustained multiple calf injuries.
The fact is, however, that Neuer has been struggling with calf problems more frequently in recent times. The 2014 World Cup winner has already been sidelined three times this Bundesliga season with a torn calf muscle.
It remains unclear how these setbacks could influence his World Cup selection. According to Sky, the 40-year-old's return is already planned, though Nagelsmann declined to comment when pressed on ZDF Sportstudio Saturday evening.