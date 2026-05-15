FC Bayern is bringing back memories! But what does the future hold for the 'legendary' Tom Bischof?

Normally, Kompany skilfully sidesteps all the hot topics with his affable, collegial manner. When asked specific questions about the performances or comments of individual players, he prefers – unlike his predecessors Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel – to focus on the bigger picture. However, when Bischof publicly criticised Munich's counter-pressing after Saturday's 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg—citing the defensive lapses that had earlier contributed to their Champions League semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain—Kompany departed from his usual script.

"He is a young player and made a mistake in that interview," Kompany stated firmly. Even as he delivered this rebuke, the coach retained his trademark friendly, collegial demeanour. Bischof has nothing to fear; Kompany quickly labelled him a "great lad" despite the "mistake".

Sidelined for weeks with a torn muscle fibre, Bischof had only just returned against Wolfsburg—meaning his remarks targeted teammates while exempting himself. That timing made the situation awkward, regardless of his intent. It is unclear whether he anticipated the public and dressing-room backlash.

Nevertheless, it is encouraging that players are thinking deeply and voicing their opinions so boldly. On the path to becoming a key figure at the club and ultimately a leader, such mistakes are permitted. Bischof's willingness to share this analysis therefore also underscores his ongoing development at FC Bayern.