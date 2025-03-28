'Far from the day of saying goodbye' - André Jardine on speculation about his departure from América

The Brazilian recently had the opportunity to go to Botafogo, but chose to stay and win more titles with Las Águilas

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below América is in first place in the Clausura 2025 with 27 points

He has managed 101 games with the Azulcremas, 59 wins

Has won three Liga MX titles in a row Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱