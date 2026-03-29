‘Fantastic captain’ picked as Lionel Messi successor with Argentina as GOAT prepares to chase down second World Cup crown

If called upon this summer, then Messi will take on captaincy duties. Saviola believes that responsibility will not weigh as heavy on the mercurial No.10 as it once did, with there nothing left for the iconic forward to achieve.

Saviola added on Messi gracing FIFA’s flagship event for the sixth time: “He's finally gotten rid of the heavy burden of not being able to win the World Cup. Now he's surely going to enjoy it. He always wants the best for Argentina, and this type of player always competes and wants to win.”

No nation has gone back-to-back on the World Cup-winning front since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Argentina believe that they can buck that trend in 2026, despite facing fierce competition for their crown from the likes of Spain, France, Portugal, England and Germany.

Saviola said: “We are contenders. Because we've already won the World Cup; and because we have the best player in the world and one of the best in history.

“When you reach the top, you have to keep proving yourself and earning respect as the reigning world champions. Hopefully we can play against Spain in the World Cup in the final stages.”