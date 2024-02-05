Explained: Why Liverpool versus Man City has been give bizarre kick-off time as Premier League title rivals meet in crunch clash

Explained: Why Liverpool versus Man City has been give bizarre kick-off time as Premier League title rivals meet in crunch clashJames HunsleyGetty ImagesLiverpool vs Manchester CityLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueThe crunch Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, March 10, has been changed to an unusual kick-off time.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSunday slots usually 2pm or 4:30pm (GMT)But Liverpool-City clash moved to 3:45pmReason taken by Merseyside Police for fan safety