Explained: Why Lionel Messi saw hat-trick goal for Inter Miami cancelled in thrilling MLS win over Cincinnati

Following the final whistle, MLS moved to clarify the official match record on its website, stripping Messi of the hat-trick. The league determined that the 89th-minute goal was actually an own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano rather than a Messi strike. Officials noted that the ball had rebounded off the post and was not initially crossing the line until Celentano made accidental contact, effectively turning the ball into his own net.



