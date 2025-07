This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Explained: Why Alisson has left Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia with immediate effect as Arne Slot hit by third withdrawal A. Becker Liverpool Premier League The reasons for Alisson leaving Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia have been explained, with it revealed when the Brazilian will rejoin the ranks. Brazilian goalkeeper released for personal reasons

Reds have another friendly date on Wednesday

Will then head home ahead of 2025-26 campaign Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies YFM LIV Match preview