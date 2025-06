This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Getty Images Sport 'Exactly what the doctor ordered' - Alexi Lalas tempers enthusiasm despite praising USMNT’s dominant Gold Cup victory CONCACAF Gold Cup USA M. Pochettino Lalas said the U.S. was "a very, very good team" while still cautioning fans to maintain perspective, based on the opponent Win was needed psychological boost for team

Praised the USMNT side in a comprehensive victory

Stressed context despite encouraging performance Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match CONCACAF Gold Cup KSA USA Match preview