This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ex-Man Utd star who knocked out Wayne Rooney calls out KSI for Misfits boxing match after Wayne Bridge fiasco W. Rooney Manchester United Showbiz Premier League Former Manchester United star Phil Bardsley, who once famously knocked out Wayne Rooney, has called out KSI for a Misfits Boxing match. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sparked Rooney during kitchen sparring

Bridge has withdrawn from bout with KSI

Ex-Red Devils star is prepared to step in Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN RSO Match preview