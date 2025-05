This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Ex-Man Utd star Nemanja Matic sparks outrage after appearing to cover up LGBTQ+ logo on Lyon shirt during Ligue 1 clash with Angers N. Matic FC Lyon Ligue 1 Manchester United Former Premier League star Nemanja Matic could be in hot water after appearing to cover up a LGBTQ+ logo on his Lyon shirt over the weekend. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Matic appeared to cover the symbol vs Angers

Others also rejected participation in campaign

Sports Minister says behaviour "must be sanctioned" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League TOT MUN Match preview