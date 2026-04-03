Ex-Germany boss Joachim Low reveals truth behind links to Ghana job ahead of World Cup

The vacancy in the Ghana dugout comes after the departure of Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties as national coach just hours after a 2-1 defeat against Germany earlier this week.

Addo had been in charge for two years, having previously served as an interim coach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars are in desperate need of a steady hand as they prepare for a challenging group stage in 2026. Ghana has struggled for form recently, suffering a heavy 5-1 friendly defeat against Austria and failing to impress in recent competitive outings.