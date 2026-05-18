Ex-Arsenal and Man City star reveals he played under fake name for two years

In a revealing appearance on a podcast hosted by former rapper K-Mel, Nasri looked back at the unconventional start to his decorated career. The former Marseille and Premier League star shocked his host by admitting that his first steps in club football were taken using a fraudulent license.

"I started with a fake license, I played under someone else's name," the Marseille native confessed. The reason for the deception was simple: Nasri was only four years old at the time, but the French Football Federation (FFF) guidelines state that children must be at least five or six years old to register in the U6 category. To get him on the pitch early, his local club took drastic measures.