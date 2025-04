This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Everton & Juventus flop Moise Kean 'becomes a man' after overcoming love triangle as Fiorentina striker fires back at 'lazy' accusations with goal-scoring exploits M. Kean Fiorentina Serie A Showbiz Juventus Everton Premier League Moise Kean has reportedly moved on from a love triangle and being branded as 'lazy' at Juventus to being an in-demand striker at Fiorentina. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kean flopped at Everton & Juventus

Reports over love triangle

Now starring at Fiorentina Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱