Getty Images Sport 'Adios amigo!' - Everton fan handed lifetime ban from new stadium after filming himself stealing food at test event Everton Premier League An Everton fan who filmed himself stealing food during a test event at the club's new stadium has earned himself a lifetime ban. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fan heard saying 'adios amigo' during theft

62-year-old had membership cancelled

£750m waterfront stadium opens for 2025-26 season