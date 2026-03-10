Even Max Eberl was surprised! Atalanta Bergamo causes great astonishment against FC Bayern

When asked about the task facing the German record champions in Bergamo, Eberl said that he was "tense" and knew exactly "what we're up against today". He referred to the Italians' strong comeback in the playoff second leg against Borussia Dortmund, during which Atalanta thrashed BVB 4-1.

"We saw the footage and saw how they played against Dortmund. Today," Eberl said in amazement, "they have a surprising line-up. You have to say that."

In contrast to the "miracle" against BVB, Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino left Lazar Smardzic out, among others, and switched to a back four, even though Atalanta had just stabilised under Palladino with a back three. In Serie A, they have lost only four of 17 games since he took over.