This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP No easy route to Euro 2028! Home Nations including England will have to qualify for European Championship despite hosting tournament England European Championship Qualification Scotland Ireland Wales European Championship UEFA have reportedly ruled that host nations, including England, will have to qualify for the 2028 European Championship. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Euro 2028 will be hosted by England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland

However, all four nations will go through the qualifying stage

32 nations will qualify for the main event Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask