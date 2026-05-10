Erling Haaland thinking of titles 'every single day' at Man City as striker targets Premier League & FA Cup success

City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal after a convincing 3-0 victory against Brentford, and Haaland was quick to remind their rivals of the relentless mindset that exists in Manchester. The striker, who played a pivotal role in the win with both a goal and an assist, insists that Pep Guardiola’s side are not losing focus as the title race enters its most critical phase.

When discussing the pressure of the title race and his motivation, Haaland was clear about the standards expected under Guardiola. “If you play for Manchester City, you think of titles every single day,” the striker stated.