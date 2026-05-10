Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Erling-Haaland-1200Getty Images
Donny Afroni

Erling Haaland thinking of titles 'every single day' at Man City as striker targets Premier League & FA Cup success

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Premier League
Brentford

Erling Haaland has issued a stern warning to Arsenal and the rest of Manchester City’s rivals, admitting that the pursuit of silverware is his constant obsession. Following a dominant victory over Brentford, the Norwegian forward made it clear that the winning culture at the Etihad Stadium remains as intense as ever.

  • Title obsession driving City's No.9

    City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal after a convincing 3-0 victory against Brentford, and Haaland was quick to remind their rivals of the relentless mindset that exists in Manchester. The striker, who played a pivotal role in the win with both a goal and an assist, insists that Pep Guardiola’s side are not losing focus as the title race enters its most critical phase.

    When discussing the pressure of the title race and his motivation, Haaland was clear about the standards expected under Guardiola. “If you play for Manchester City, you think of titles every single day,” the striker stated.

    • Advertisement
  • HaalandGetty Images

    Brentford hurdle cleared by Doku and Haaland

    The win against the Bees was not always a foregone conclusion, as City were forced to be patient against a stubborn defensive block. Jeremy Doku eventually broke the deadlock around the hour mark, before Haaland showcased his predatory instincts to double the lead with a clinical flick from close range. Omar Marmoush later added a third to gloss the scoreline.

    “It feels good to win 3-0,” Haaland remarked after the final whistle. “We just missed the last shot on goal today. We created a lot of chances and didn’t get the last shot on a lot of crosses. Brentford defended well. They are a good team. There are no easy games in the Premier League. So we are happy.”

  • Golden Boot lead continues to grow

    While Haaland insists his focus is on the team, his personal statistics remain staggering. His strike against Brentford was his 26th of the Premier League campaign, extending his lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Despite what some critics have called a quieter season by his own astronomical standards, the Norwegian is well on his way to another individual honours haul.

    The striker offered a modest evaluation of his own form when asked about his goal tally. “It’s alright. It’s been an up and down season,” he admitted. “I am trying to do my job and 26 goals is more than last year. So it’s OK.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BRENTFORDAFP

    Eyes on the prize against Crystal Palace

    The victory moved City within two points of league leaders Arsenal, but Haaland is refusing to look at the table or the Gunners' upcoming fixtures. For the former Borussia Dortmund man, the "one game at a time" cliché is the only way to manage the physical and mental demands of a treble-chasing squad.

    “I haven’t thought of any other game. Just tired playing this game. How we approach the next game is to not think of any other games for two days and then try to win the next game. Recover. Then next game and then same again,” Haaland explained. City now turn their attention to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, knowing that consistency is the only path to the titles Haaland craves every day.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY