The Haaland Special! Erling gets his own dish at Manchester Chinese restaurant after shock visit from meat-obsessed Man City superstar
Man City star makes a meal of it
Haaland recently visited the popular Chinatown restaurant Happy Seasons MCR, causing a stir among staff and fans. The forward ordered the triple roasted meat, which included roast duck and crispy pork belly. In a tribute to the Norwegian striker, the restaurant named the dish the 'Haaland Special'. The visit delighted the owners, who are huge Manchester City supporters. But they later revealed the dish is already on the menu, and has been a special at the restaurant for 40 years, although the triple roasted meats with boiled rice is now named after the Norway international.
Haaland causes a stir at Chinese eaterie
Happy Seasons staff made two posts following Haaland’s visit, one to show his smiling face, another of the dish named in his honour. The first post says: “Massively shocked to see @erling come through for a triple roast meat! Couldn’t believe my eyes when he walked in lol. Thanks for coming in pal.”
The follow-up post outlined the dish in great detail, saying: "The Haaland Special! We’re just kidding! It’s actually our classic Triple Roasted Meats with Boiled Rice — a dish we’ve been serving here in Manchester Chinatown for over 40 years. Although, to be fair, Haaland did order the roasted duck and crispy belly pork. So, as funny as it sounds, if you ask for “The Haaland Special,” you’ll get exactly what he ordered — lol. Our staff are loving the banter, so come on through! We roast over 60 ducks a day, all freshly marinated the day before and roasted on the same day they’re served. It’s the same method we’ve used for over 40 years, and it’s all served with our in-house sweet soy sauce, made entirely from natural herbs, spices, and sweeteners."
Blockbuster scoring run
Haaland is in phenomenal form, netting 28 goals in just 18 matches for club and country and the 14 Premier League goals in 11 games puts him at the top of the Golden Boot rankings. He also became the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals in 49 games earlier this season - by comparison it took Argentina maestro Lionel Messi 66 games to achieve the same feat. Understandably, Haaland is feeling well. The Norwegian international said: "I feel this is the best version of myself - I’ve never felt better than now. To keep sharp, I keep my mind in the right place, recover well, do the right things at home, eat the right things, connect when I have to on the pitch and when I am at home, relax as much as possible to stay balanced and in the zone."
Haaland's World Cup hopes
Haaland is now away on international duty with Norway, who can secure their place at next year’s World Cup with victory over Estonia on Wednesday before taking on Italy on November 16.
