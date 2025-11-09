'I've never felt better' - Erling Haaland fires out warning ahead of Liverpool clash as Man City striker reveals how he 'keeps sharp'

Haaland is in phenomenal form, netting 27 goals in just 17 matches for club and country and the 13 Premier League goals in 10 games puts him at the top of the Golden Boot rankings. He also became the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals in 49 games earlier this season - by comparison it took Argentina maestro Lionel Messi 66 games to achieve the same feat. Understandably, Haaland is feeling well.

The Norwegian international said: "I feel this is the best version of myself - I’ve never felt better than now. To keep sharp, I keep my mind in the right place, recover well, do the right things at home, eat the right things, connect when I have to on the pitch and when I am at home, relax as much as possible to stay balanced and in the zone."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!