This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Bugatti Erling Haaland shells out eye-watering £4 MILLION on ultra-rare Bugatti Tourbillion to add to luxury car collection - with Man City star's new wheels capable of reaching 277mph Erling Haaland Manchester City Showbiz Cars Premier League Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reportedly splashed out £4 million ($5m) on an ultra-rare Bugatti that boasts a top speed of 277mph. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Norwegian striker boasts stunning fleet of cars

Latest is one of only 250 that were produced

Haaland splashing out on special custom design Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FA Cup BOU MCI Match preview