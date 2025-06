This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Erik ten Hag wants Alejandro Garnacho reunion! Bayer Leverkusen make enquiry after Man Utd & Ruben Amorim decide to sell Argentina winger A. Garnacho Bayer Leverkusen Transfers Manchester United R. Amorim E. ten Hag Erik ten Hag is interested in reuniting with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho at Bayer Leverkusen, per a new report. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd willing to sell

Ten Hag interested in winger

Recently appointed by Leverkusen Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask