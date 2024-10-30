'Call Erik ten Hag & sack him again!' - Man Utd make their feelings clear as Ruud van Nistelrooy's Red Devils go goal crazy against Leicester in first game since Dutchman's exit
Manchester United fans revelled in interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy's winning start as his side thrashed Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup.
- Ten Hag sacked by Man United
- Van Nistelrooy becomes interim boss
- Fans revel in Carabao Cup rout of Leicester