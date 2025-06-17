This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Erik ten Hag attempting to convince Granit Xhaka to snub AC Milan for Bayer Leverkusen stay despite transfer agreement as new coach looks to stop summer exodus G. Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen E. ten Hag Transfers AC Milan Bundesliga Serie A Bayer Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is trying to convince midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay at the club, with the player already in talks with AC Milan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Erik ten Hag trying to ensure Xhaka stays

Midfielder's entourage are in contact with Milan

Serie A side to start working on deal on Tuesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask