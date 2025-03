This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Revealed: Why Enzo Maresca has been deemed 'untouchable' by Chelsea despite murmurs of discontent at Stamford Bridge E. Maresca Chelsea Premier League Chelsea will not part ways with Enzo Maresca at the end of the season irrespective of their position in the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea set to continue with Maresca

Won't be sacked after just one season

Blues fighting for a top-four finish Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Conference League FCK CHE Match preview