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Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2025-26Getty
Moataz Elgammal

Enzo Fernandez stresses 'zero talks' with Real Madrid but remains ambiguous on Chelsea future

Amidst growing speculation regarding a summer departure from Stamford Bridge, Enzo Fernandez has publicly addressed the persistent rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder firmly denied that any negotiations have taken place with the Spanish giants, though his comments regarding his commitment to Chelsea have left the door wide open.

  • Chelsea instability and Fernandez future

    The speculation surrounding Fernandez’s potential move to Real Madrid is intensifying as Chelsea's season rapidly unravels. Since replacing Enzo Maresca in January, Liam Rosenior has overseen 19 matches, becoming the seventh manager Fernandez has played under in just three years. This managerial instability has reportedly left the midfielder deeply disillusioned. Furthermore, a dismal run of four consecutive defeats has severely darkened the mood at Stamford Bridge. Recent heavy losses include a humiliating 5-2 away defeat and a 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain, culminating in their Champions League exit, before they suffered a 3-0 Premier League loss to Everton at the weekend. The Blues languish in sixth place on 48 points, six points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

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  • Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Addressing the Madrid rumours

    According to a report by AS, Fernandez was quick to cool down the intense media chatter surrounding a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Ezeiza airport for international duty with Argentina, the 25-year-old provided a comprehensive response to the ongoing speculation. He stated: "Now there are a few months left until the season ends. Real Madrid? The truth is that there is nothing, zero talks. Now we are focused on Chelsea, on what remains of the last games. After the World Cup, we will see."

  • Contractual stalemate and new agents

    The Blues hierarchy had initially aimed to secure the player's long-term commitment following their Club World Cup triumph last summer. His current monumental contract does not expire until the end of June 2032. Nevertheless, discussions regarding a renewed deal have completely stagnated. Adding further intrigue to his uncertain situation, he recently aligned himself with a new representation agency, The Elegant Game, which is spearheaded by Javier Pastore and Matias Toranzo. This strategic shift has only intensified interest from Europe's elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

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  • Enzo FernandezAdrian Dennis / AFP

    Lure of the Spanish capital

    While his immediate priority is navigating the final three months of the domestic campaign and defending Argentina's global crown at the upcoming World Cup, the allure of the Spanish capital looms large. Reports suggest his ultimate ambition is to cement a legendary legacy at the Bernabeu. He is already a frequent visitor to the city during his allotted time off. By explicitly stating that his future will be reassessed after the summer tournament, he has effectively placed the Premier League outfit on high alert. They now face a monumental battle to convince their prized asset to stay.

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