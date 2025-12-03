'Part of football folklore' - Enzo Fernandez claims he 'didn't want to hurt anyone' with controversial song directed at France team during Copa America celebrations

Fernandez told Givemesport: "I remember that period. What happened is not typical of who I am. It was a really hard time for me personally and I suffered during it. I’ve always understood my teammates’ position, so the first thing I did was to phone them and tell them I wasn’t going to go on holiday because I wanted to travel back to speak to them in person to tell them what sort of guy I am and about my values. They understood that and now we all get on well. It all fizzled out and there’s now very good harmony in the dressing room.

“It was a euphoric moment in which I didn’t want to hurt anyone. It was just a song that we sing in Argentina as part of ‘football folklore’, which is what we call it. It was a really difficult time for me, and I tried to apologise to the squad to show my teammates that I’m not the type to discriminate or judge others. They understood my message and that’s where it all ended

"Originally, I called them while I was away. And then I cut short my holiday and travelled to where the team was for pre-season in America. The first thing I did when I arrived was to go and speak with them to apologise in person.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!