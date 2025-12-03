Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'Part of football folklore' - Enzo Fernandez claims he 'didn't want to hurt anyone' with controversial song directed at France team during Copa America celebrations
Fernandez came under fire for France song
Fernandez came under scrutiny after filming himself and several of his Copa America-winning team-mates singing a song that was deemed "racist and discriminatory" as part of celebrations after the Albiceleste picked up another trophy. Wesley Fofana, who is one of a host of France stars in the Chelsea dressing room, hit out and called the song "uninhibited racism", while Chelsea reacted by opening up disciplinary proceedings. Fernandez ultimately escaped disciplinary action, although he did subsequently post a public apology and admitted the song used "highly offensive language." The Chelsea star has now spoken about how he was not trying to hurt anyone and revealed the lengths he went to in an effort to try and apologise for his actions to his team-mates.
- Getty Images Sport
'Part of football folklore'
Fernandez told Givemesport: "I remember that period. What happened is not typical of who I am. It was a really hard time for me personally and I suffered during it. I’ve always understood my teammates’ position, so the first thing I did was to phone them and tell them I wasn’t going to go on holiday because I wanted to travel back to speak to them in person to tell them what sort of guy I am and about my values. They understood that and now we all get on well. It all fizzled out and there’s now very good harmony in the dressing room.
“It was a euphoric moment in which I didn’t want to hurt anyone. It was just a song that we sing in Argentina as part of ‘football folklore’, which is what we call it. It was a really difficult time for me, and I tried to apologise to the squad to show my teammates that I’m not the type to discriminate or judge others. They understood my message and that’s where it all ended
"Originally, I called them while I was away. And then I cut short my holiday and travelled to where the team was for pre-season in America. The first thing I did when I arrived was to go and speak with them to apologise in person.”
Enzo grateful for support from Chelsea
Fernandez also says he enjoys a great relationship with the France stars in the Chelsea squad and hailed the support he received from Chelsea during what was a difficult time.
“I have a very good relationship with them,” he added. “We often eat together and do things outside of the dressing room. When we have team dinners or are in the dressing room, everything is normal. Nothing else happened because they know what I’m like as a person.
“The club has always shown faith in me and I’m grateful for that because I was given the captain’s armband at a tough time. But that shows a lot about me and what I mean to the club and my teammates who showed faith in me from the start. The support was unwavering, so I’m ever so grateful to them for that.”
- Getty
Chelsea set to continue title push
Chelsea and Fernandez are currently enjoying a strong season and sit in third place in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Fernandez has been a driving force for the Blues so far in 2025-26, scoring five goals in all competitions for Enzo Maresca's side. Both teams are back in action in midweek, with Chelsea up against Leeds at Elland Road and Arsenal taking on Brentford at the Emirates.
