This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jess Carter Lionesses Euro 2025 GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England's weak link?! Unsung Jess Carter proving an asset to the Lionesses at Euro 2025 - when she's deployed correctly

AnalysisEnglandJ. CarterWomen's EUROEngland vs WalesWomen's footballFEATURES

Sarina Wiegman's tactical tweak in victory over the Netherlands allowed the Gotham defender to thrive, just days after her nightmare against France

Home

Home Kit

  • Inspired by retro sportswear and Lioness kits of the past
  • Features classic English colours in a modern and energetic execution
  • Available in S, M, L, XL and 2XL

From

£84.99

Buy

There were several questions about England's starting line-up coming into the European Championships. With some real competition for places, it was tough to know which direction Sarina Wiegman might take in certain areas. Would it be Beth Mead or Chloe Kelly on the right of the attack? Had Ella Toone done enough to secure the No.10 role? And what about Lauren James? Was she fit to start or would she be a valuable impact sub? Regardless of the eventual decisions, it felt like each position was in a good place ahead of the tournament kicking off.

At left-back, it was a different feeling. This is a role that has presented problems for Wiegman throughout her entire tenure to date, with there no natural fits in her Lionesses' squad. Niamh Charles starts there for Chelsea and, despite having her flaws given she's actually a forward, it has long been her position to lose when it comes to England. However, some encouraging performances in recent outings from Jess Carter saw her usurp her former club-mate to earn the chance to start against France in England's Euro 2025 opener. It's fair to say it didn't go well. Carter was run ragged by Delphine Cascarino, who excelled in Les Bleues' 2-1 victory.

In the aftermath, many pondered whether Wiegman would address the situation or stick to her guns. It would turn out to be the former as, despite her reputation as someone who doesn't make changes, owing to her consistent XI at Euro 2022, the Lionesses boss was under no illusions: This was a problem that needed fixing. So, just as she did at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Dutchwoman made a change that highlighted why she is the best manager in the international women's game right now - and one that showed why Carter is an asset in England's European title defence, not a weak link.

Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Next Match