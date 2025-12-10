England confirm March opponents for final games before Thomas Tuchel picks 2026 World Cup squad

Uruguay, ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, will provide England’s first challenge of 2026. The fixture marks Uruguay’s first visit to England in two decades. The last meeting on British soil came in 2006, when Peter Crouch and Joe Cole secured a 2-1 win at Anfield. The more recent encounter between the two nations took place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for England, courtesy of Luis Suarez’s brace, while Wayne Rooney scored the only goal for England.

Japan, ranked 18th, complete the March pairing. England’s limited history with the Samurai Blue consists of only three previous contests, the most recent of which came in Austria ahead of the 2010 World Cup. That game resulted in a 2-1 English victory. Their only previous Wembley meeting came in 1995, a 2-1 England win. In a clash in Manchester in 2004, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Tuchel said he specifically sought opponents inside the world’s top 20 to ensure the competitive level was sufficiently high.

"We are really pleased to have these two fixtures confirmed as our World Cup year takes shape," he said. "We wanted to play two teams ranked in the top 20 in the world, but also to test ourselves against opponents from outside of Europe. After Friday’s draw, the excitement for next year is really building."

