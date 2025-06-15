This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Edson Alvarez, MexicoGetty
Alejandro Orellana

Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez bail out Mexico in a dramatic 3-2 win over heavy underdogs Dominican Republic in 2025 Gold Cup opener

Mexico vs Dominican RepublicMexicoDominican RepublicCONCACAF Gold Cup

El Tri begins title defense with 3–2 victory as Álvarez, Jiménez, and Montes find the net.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • México will face Suriname next Wednesday
  • Raúl Jiménez reached 40 goals with El Tri
  • Costa Rica is next for the Dominican Republic in Group A action
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches