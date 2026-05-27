Ederson 'agrees personal terms' with Man Utd as he pauses talks with other clubs in attempt to seal dream transfer to Old Trafford

Man United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcement has taken a definitive step forward as Ederson has agreed on personal terms with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the recruitment staff at Carrington, and it appears the lure of the Premier League has convinced him to prioritise the move to Manchester over several other European suitors.

According to Romano, the midfielder has effectively "paused all talks with other clubs" since last week to focus solely on the Red Devils. This commitment from the player leaves the ball firmly in United's court as they look to finalise a financial package with Atalanta that satisfies all parties involved.







