This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Earl's Court will be the best option' - Chelsea co-owner lifts lid on Blues' stadium plans and warns of 'obstacles' after being told Stamford Bridge is too small Chelsea Premier League Chelsea co-owner Hansjorg Wyss admits Earl’s Court “would be the best option” as the Blues consider moving away from Stamford Bridge. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Expansion plans difficult to put in place

Possible relocation has been discussed

Blues have nobody assigned to project Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Conference League CHE DIF Match preview