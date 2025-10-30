'We need to look at ourselves' - Dusan Vlahovic blames Juventus teammates as Luciano Spalletti becomes third coach in 18 months after Igor Tudor sacking

Tudor was appointed interim coach of Juventus last season following the sacking of Thiago Motta and was handed a permanent contract in the summer after unsuccessful attempts to bring in Gian Piero Gasperini and Antonio Conte. However, a run of poor results put the Croatian tactician under growing pressure. Juventus initially decided to back him, as dismissing Tudor proved complicated since the club was still paying Motta’s severance, and hiring a third coach would have further strained their compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio proved to be the final straw, extending Juventus’ winless run to eight matches. Tudor was subsequently dismissed on Monday.

Former Italy national team coach Luciano Spalletti is to be appointed to lead the Bianconeri following Tudor’s sacking. The experienced Tuscan coach, best known for guiding Napoli to the 2022–23 Scudetto, is set to sign a contract until 2026, with an automatic one-year extension if Juventus qualify for the Champions League next season.